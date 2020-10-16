Edmonds police recognize four officers who responded to Boo Han Market shootings

The Edmonds Police Department posted a special recognition on Facebook Thursday for the four officers who initially arrived at the scene of a triple shooting Sept. 29 at Edmonds’ Boo Han Market — and their efforts to provide immediate care for the victims. “These four officers bravely ran into the chaos that afternoon and provided critical lifesaving aid through the use of tourniquets, chest seals and well-directed direct pressure,” police said in the Facebook post. “Their response was recognized by one senior fire department member as the ‘best’ treatment of gunshot victims by police that they had seen in 30-years of experience. As a result, all three critical patients were on the way to hospitals in under 10 minutes from the time fire/aid arrived on scene.

“Officer Bobby Peck was the most experienced officer in those initial moments as a four-year veteran and a field trainer,” the post continued. “He was in the midst of training Officer Erick Martinez who was in his 8th week and brought 15 years’ experience as an Emergency Room Tech into this event.

“Officers Rheshaun Strange and Kristian Gonzalez were each working just their 4th shift as solo patrol officers after completing the field-training program. They graduated the academy earlier this year and took a department sponsored Combat First Aid course the day after they graduated.”

“This group is just a sample representation of the present and future service to our community that EPD provides. We will continue to work each day to earn and maintain your trust,” the department said.

A suspect in the case, a 27-year-old Everett man, was taken into police custody the night of the shootings but he has not yet been officially charged, according to the Snohomish County Prosecutor’s Office.