Edmonds Port Commission meeting agenda for Oct. 26, 2020

October 26, 2020

7:00 p.m.

I. CALL TO ORDER

II. FLAG SALUTE

III. CONSENT AGENDA

A. Approval of Agenda

B. Approval of October 12, 2020 Meeting Minutes

C. Approval of Payments

IV. PUBLIC COMMENTS (For any issues not already on the Agenda; 3 minute limit)

V. PUBLIC HEARING

A. 2021 Preliminary Budget

VI. POSSIBLE ACTION

A. Approve Gangway Project as Complete, Contract No. 2020-343

VII. INFORMATION

A. Continuation of Resolution 20-03, Declaring Local Emergency and Delegation of Authority

B. Harbor Square 3rd Quarter Report

C. Port Operations 3rd Quarter Activity Report

D. 3rd Quarter 2020 Financial Statements

VIII. EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR’S REPORT

IX. COMMISSIONER’S COMMENTS AND COMMITTEE REPORTS

X. EXECUTIVE SESSION

XI. ADJOURNMENT

To observe social distancing during the COVID-19 outbreak, the Port of Edmonds Commission room will be closed for Commission meetings until further notice. The public is welcome to attend meetings remotely via Zoom:

https://zoom.us/j/2091238949 or Audio + 1 253 215 8782 US Meeting ID: 209 123 8949

For remote Commission meetings, public comments can be made via Zoom during the public comments portion of the meeting. Comments will be limited to three minutes. Additionally, public comments can be emailed to publiccomment@portofedmonds.org prior to the meeting and they will be entered into the official public record.

