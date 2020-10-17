Edmonds Port Commission Notice of Public Hearing 2021 Budget

Notice of Public Hearing

2021 Budget

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Port of Edmonds Commission will hold a public hearing on the 2021 Budget at its regular meeting on Monday, October 26, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. To observe social distancing during the COVID-19 outbreak, the hearing will be held via Zoom meeting, which is located at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/2091238949. The public is invited to attend and all interested persons will have an opportunity to speak. Comments will be limited to 3 minutes. Comments may also be emailed to publiccomment@portofedmonds.org prior to the meeting and they will be entered in the official public record.

The 2021 Budget of the Port of Edmonds has been prepared. Beginning October 23, 2020, the budget packet for the October 26th Commission Meeting will be available at the Port Administration Office or on the Port’s website at portofedmonds.org.

The final budget will be approved at the November 9, 2020 Special Meeting.

James Orvis, President

Port of Edmonds Commission

Published October 9 and October 16, 2020

— Sponsored by the Port of Edmonds