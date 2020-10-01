Edmonds School District offers free preschool program for low-income families

The Edmonds School District is offering a free preschool program at Mountlake Terrace and Lynndale elementary schools for eligible families during the 2020-21 school year.

The Snohomish County Early Childhood Education and Assistance (ECEAP) Program’s pre-kindergarten program aims to prepares3- and 4-year-old children in the district — from families who are income eligible — for success in school and life.

The program will be offered in-person and remotely. Technology support will be available so families can stay connected, including:

Live and recorded teacher-led instruction for families and children in all academic areas, including language, math, social-emotional, literacy and physical.

Virtual gatherings that provide children the opportunity to connect with each other and continue to develop positive peer relationships and social-emotional skills.

Teacher and family conferences to support families to provide at-home activities to support their children’s learning.

Home-and-school connected packets include materials, activity ideas and resources individualized to the development needs of each child.

Small groups and one-on-one virtual learning activities to promote kindergarten readiness skills.

Children will have access to nursing, nutrition, mental health services and COVID-19 resources offered in multiple languages. The program also offers resources for families to manage stress, fear, anxiety and other overwhelming feelings children are experiencing.

ECEAP Family support, check-ins with families, support to connect to community resources, tips to help families teach from home, connections to employment resources, online parent connection and support groups and one-on-one support for family routines and positive child behaviors.

Mountlake Terrace Elementary School is located at 22001 52nd Ave. W. in Mountlake Terrace. Lynndale Elementary School is located at 7200 191st Pl. S.W. in Lynnwood.

For more information or to sign up, contact Darcy Becker at 425-431-7135.