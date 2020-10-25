Edmonds School District to answer questions about reproductive health curriculum during Nov. 4 remote meeting

The Edmonds School District is hosting a virtual question-and-answer night Wednesday, Nov. 4 for families to learn about the district’s Reproductive Health and Disease Prevention Curriculum (FLASH and KNOW) that is taught in grades 5-12.

There will not be a formal presentation of the materials, but families will have the opportunity to view all of the lessons virtually prior to the preview night. There will be secondary health teachers, fifth- and sixth-grade classroom teachers, and a school nurse available to help answer questions and address parent concerns.

Parents should plan to preview the materials in advance. The elementary curriculum is posted on the district website. Families interested in previewing the secondary (middle and high school) will need to send an email to Patty Schultz (schultzp@edmonds.wednet.edu) for log in and password information.

The Nov. 4 meeting will run from 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. Pre-registration is required at edmondsschools.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZUqcuGopj0tHtEVm0OKIW0zbRquAzFSLARN

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the virtual meeting.