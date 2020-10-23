Edmonds Waterfront Center announces two new hires

The Edmonds Senior Center, soon to become the Edmonds Waterfront Center, has announced the hiring of two new staff members to assist with management of the new 26,000-square-foot facility set to open later this year.

Eric Moss is the new facilities manager and Robin Ullman is the the new human resources director and executive assistant to the CEO.

Moss was born and raised in Edmonds. He has a degree in regional development and has worked for the City of Shoreline doing public outreach and at Point Edwards as facilities director. For the past four years, Moss has run a sustainability consulting company that he founded.

Ullman has a bachelor of arts in psychology and master’s in international community development. Her career has focused on non-profit human resources, specializing in leadership development, employee relations, and race, equity and inclusion. Ullman served as human resources director for Boys & Girls Club of King County, an organization with a staff of 400. She also served as senior staff at CRISTA Ministries.