Edmonds Waterfront Center sponsoring Trick or Treat Trivia Oct. 28

Join your friends or be placed on a team and make new friends during the Edmonds Watefront Center’s Trick or Treat Trivia event via Zoom on Wednesday, Oct. 28.

The top teams will win prizes, including the coveted Red Twig mug. Check-in starts at 6:30 p.m. and the event starts promptly at 7 p.m. Wear a costume for a chance to win prizes. The first-place team will win the coveted Red Twig mug.

RSVP are required to received a Zoom link for the event. Email Angel.Malidore@EdmondsWaterfrontCenter.org or call 425-954-2521 to register.