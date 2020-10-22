Edmonds-Woodway HS recognized for 100 years as an accredited institution

Edmonds-Woodway High School has reached a significant milestone — 100 years as an accredited institution.

Cognia — a non-profit, non-governmental organization that accredits primary and secondary schools throughout the United States and internationally — has recognized the school with a 100-year banner and framed certificate commemorating a century of accreditation.

“In today’s world of overnight startups, reinvented industries and online commerce, very few organizations can claim the distinction of a century of service and excellence,” said Cognia President and CEO Mark A. Elgart. “With a focus on school improvement, your institution continues to demonstrate an unwavering commitment, striving to give every student opportunities to succeed.”

The accreditation is in recognition of the former Edmonds High School, which opened in 1920. The high school merged with Woodway High School in 1990 to form what is now Edmonds-Woodway High School. The campus of Edmonds-Woodway which opened in 1998, is located on the former Edmonds High School site at 7600 212th St. S.W.

–Photo courtesy of the Edmonds School District