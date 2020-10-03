Enjoy soup, bread and dessert during the Edmonds Food Bank’s drive-thru Empty Bowl fundraiser Oct. 7

The Edmonds Food Bank is inviting the community to Empty Bowl Day, Wednesday, Oct. 7 — where you can pick up soup, bread and dessert, and make a donation to support the Edmonds Food Bank’s services in the community.

It’s the perfect time to show off the bowls you made last month for the food bank’s Empty Bowl fundraiser.

Come by the Edmonds Food Bank at 828 Caspers St., L100, on Oct. 7 and support your neighbors facing food insecurity. Between 4-6 p.m., Chef Navi and Chef Dane will be providing soup, and Cottage at Blue Ridge Bakery will be serving fresh bread and a dessert. First Financial Northwest Bank is a sponsor and will be collecting donations.

Donation suggestion is $50 per bowl. Your choice of two delicious soups will be served on a first-come, first-served basis starting at 4 p.m. Oct. 7. Online donations are welcome as well through the end of October. Additional donation options are available commitchange.com/…/campaigns/empty-bowl-2020.