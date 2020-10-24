EPIC Poetry Group: Poet’s Corner — Dark Ages Diary, Dowsing, Dendrochronology

Here is the latest installment of Poet’s Corner, presented by the Edmonds-based EPIC Poetry Group

Dark Ages Diary

Burned as a witch again

this time at the grocery store

the clerk saw my purchases drifting

dangerously down the conveyor-belt

Drew the obvious conclusion:

I am Maid of Wood

Gather angelica and licorice

Brew heady concoctions of

sugar and sassafras

They built my pyre in the produce section

between apples and bananas

avocados and garlic

The celery and carrots said nothing

Made no move to save me

I heard the rumblings of voices in the crowd as

the fire began to crackle and hiss

“She was always so strange”

“Getting what’s coming to her”

“She was kind to me”

Impotent words

like the comment section of an internet thread

Ignorant of their own power to

cast a magic spell

Cynthia Hénon

~ ~ ~

Dowsing

The opposite of self-loathing

Is a long hot bath

Steam rising from the surface

Laced with lavender salts and luxury

The body, brushed and oiled slips in

Transformed by heat and water

Into something prehistoric

The innocence of earth’s first life

And doubts are scrubbed away by pumice stone

Diluted, destroyed, and down the drain

As a new self emerges

Baptized by soap suds, anointed with love

Cynthia Hénon

~ ~ ~ ~

Dendrochronology

It’s in the element of wood

Where secrets lie

Amid a solemn congregation of roots and tubers

I imagine myself a tree trunk

Cut wholly asunder by the rings of Saturn

Revealing wreaths of experience

I stood connected, fed by the light

Slow and deliberate in the wind

Exhaling the sweet breath of life

My hair falls in a crown of rose gold and silver

Autumn of life, the harvest

A bounty not to be measured in bushels and pecks

The garland of mysteries need not uncoil

But must be embraced, compassioned, held close

Carefully unearthed from the silent soil

It’s not how long we live nor what we accomplish

It is how tall we stand as ourselves

How we drop our seeds tenderly into the pond

Sending out ripples of concentric circles neverending

Cynthia Hénon

~ ~ ~ ~

Cynthia Hénon is a poet, yoga teacher, and full time Mama. She proudly participates in the monthly EPIC Poetry Group and her work can be found in their anthology, Soundings of the Salish Sea. She lives with her family in beautiful Edmonds.