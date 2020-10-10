EPIC Poetry Group: Poet’s Corner — Starbucks Windbag, Moonswept, Secrets Shared

Here is the latest installment of Poet’s Corner, presented by the Edmonds-based EPIC Poetry Group.
Starbucks Windbag
She chatters on her cellphone
Natters, blusters, shouts
Her anguish and her anger
She loudly spews and spouts
It’s washed across her tabletop
Splashed across her shoes
Overflows the coffee shop
As she blurts her blues
Brandishing her expertise
Blaring sage advice
She ups the damning decibels
And our ears pay the price
We move in hopes of finding peace
But futile proves our flight
She’s brash and blatant, unrestrained
And dammit all, “I’M RIGHT!”
Righteous though’s the better word
To sum up her rude ravings
While shrilly riding her high horse
And blindly misbehaving.
Tom Fortin
~ ~ ~
Moonswept
Who could resist this night sky
Moonful
Would you look away unimpressed
When nature gifts you
Moonglow night light
This gently smiling face?
Its silence could fool you into thinking
Life should be found elsewhere
But it hums with life, a low pulsing life
No glaring spotlight this one
Just a low-slung luminescence
This thrumming wave of sub-sound echoes
Let it charm you, win you over
Slowly, sleepily, sneakily
Whisk your consciousness away
The swish swish twitching of a soft spirit’s tail
Let it lull you into bright realms of dreaming
Take you places you’d never choose to go
Away, away to the far side
Hidden glowing magic
Tom Fortin
~ ~ ~ ~
Secrets Shared
Little secrets held close, often magnified
Out of all proportion
To their weight or great importance
To anyone else
Young crow above me cries for food
His stomach empty but
His heart and mind happily lack
Dark burdens like mine
He soars and plays, cajoles
Nearby trees and branches his refuge
Hides his morsels there
Escapes from wind-blown rains
One bright secret binds us
Surrounds we scoundrels here
Our trees, our mischiefs too
We laugh and crow together
Join my neighbors, his squawking flock
In clandestine celebrations of
Nature’s bounty, her beauty
Enfolding our worlds
Together we guard it fiercely
Outsiders beware!
Tom Fortin
~ ~ ~ ~ ~
About the poet:
I’m a longtime, retired high school and community college teacher with plenty of time now for “Fooling with Words.” My active interest in creating my own poetry was launched by that Bill Moyers-titled PBS series in 1998. And lately I enjoy becoming more public with my poetic attempts.
I love my present Lynnwood/Edmonds/Sno-King life. The vibrant artistic climate surrounding us here today fills my heart — and my poetic spirit — to overflowing.