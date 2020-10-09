Fourth season of Edmonds Diversity Commission Film Series starts Oct. 19 with ‘In the Family’

After a disruption in March of this year due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Edmonds Diversity Commission is launching its fourth season of the Diversity Film Series this month, with the first free screening on Monday, Oct. 19 at 7 p.m. Since the films originally scheduled for March and April could not be screened, they will be shown as the October and November entries for the 2020-2021 season.

For the time being, the films will be screened virtually via Zoom platform. Organizers said they intend to return to in-person screenings in the Edmonds Theater as soon that is allowed – but not likely until sometime in 2021.

Moviels will continue through April (except December). Each screening presents a film, or films, related to different topics or groups representing diverse populations and experiences. After each film there is a brief opportunity for comment and dialogue.

The Oct. 19 film is In the Family on Monday, Oct. 19 and can be accessed via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/99192257514?pwd=OFNOZmtwRUpUR28vcEdSU21wMWM3dz09

Meeting ID: 991 9225 7514

Passcode: 170534

About the film: Beginning with her story of testing positive for the familial breast cancer mutation (BRCA), filmmaker Joanna Rudnick chronicles the lives of several women currently undergoing the process of genetic testing — following them from their decision to seek testing, through the testing process, and onto the aftermath as they come to terms with the information they receive. Watch the trailer at vimeo.com/39773430.

On Saturday, Nov. 14 at noon two films will be screened:

Fat Boy Chronicles. Jimmy Winterpock at age 14 is 5-foot-5 and weighs 188 pounds. Outside the comfort of his family and church, life for Jimmy is a constant struggle. The cruel taunts of his classmates make going to school or playing sports a humiliating experience. Yet, he still manages to focus on his goals; to lose weight and win over the girl of his dreams. Watch the trailer: www.imdb.com/title/tt1493243/videoplayer/vi4066876953

And the short, On Beauty. From Emmy-nominated filmmaker Joanna Rudnick (In the Family) comes a story about challenging norms and redefining beauty. On Beauty follows fashion photographer Rick Guidotti, who left the fashion world when he grew frustrated with having to work within the restrictive parameters of the industry’s standard of beauty. After a chance encounter with a young woman who had the genetic condition albinism, Rick refocused his lens on those too often relegated to the shadows in order to change the way we see and experience beauty. Trailer: https://vimeo.com/106009605

More detailed information about the films is available at diversity.edmondswa.gov All movies are free to the public.

The Edmonds Diversity Film Series is currently sponsored by the Edmonds Diversity Commission, My Edmonds News, and the Edmonds Centers for the Arts.