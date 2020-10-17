Free, drive-through flu shot clinic at Edmonds College Oct. 19-23, Oct. 26-30

Edmonds College has partnered with the Verdant Health Commission and Seattle Visiting Nurse Association to provide a free, drive-through flu immunization clinic on campus. The clinic is open to the college community as well as members of the public.

The clinic will be held 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Oct. 19-23 and Oct. 26-30. Participants will stay in their vehicles at all times, and nurses will attend to participants from their car windows. To participate, schedule an appointment at schedule.seattlevna.com/home.

For directions to campus, go to edcc.edu/campus. Enter at the 200th Street entrance, turn left into Parking Lot E, and follow the directions to the clinic, which will be under a large canopy. Participants will exit through the 204th Street entrance.

For more information, contact Yumi Nesheim, EC Organizational Development and Training program coordinator, at yumiko.nesheim@edcc.edu.