Free Oct. 21 webinar on ‘Exploring Unconscious Bias’

The Washington Hospitality Association is offering a free 90-minute webinar at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21 on how unconscious bias influences behavior. Guest speaker is Gerry Fernandez, president and founder of the Multicultural Foodservice & Hospitality Alliance. There is no cost to attend.

Unconscious bias affects everyday life, from the treatment of clients and customers, to interactions with and expectations for workr teams. “We all have our own biases, as this helps our brain organize and categorize the world,” the event announcement notes. “When does that bias subtly change how we treat other people? How can we recognize and correct it when that happens?”

In this 90-minute webinar, you will learn: