Gift cards and cash donations needed for 2020 Edmonds Toy Shop, serving families in need

Like all things in 2020, the Edmonds Toy Shop will be different this year. But nothing will stand in organizers’ way to help local families.

The Edmonds Toy Shop is operated through Edmonds United Methodist Church, in partnership with Edmonds Food Bank, and helps local families in need with Christmas gifts for their children. More than 300 families and an average of 1,000 kids benefit from the Edmonds Toy Shop every year. The toy shop serves parents who receive services through the Edmonds Food Bank and/or Washington Kids in Transition, which serves homeless families in the Edmonds School District.

Here’s what you need to know to help us best serve our local families.

Donate gift cards, cash, small items

The focus of our gift collection this year is gift cards, cash donations, small gifts, and bikes. Our goal is to procure at least 1,000 gift cards.

The Toy Shop is collecting small gifts such as:

Winter gloves, hats, scarves

Socks

Headphones

Masks (“fun” print, children and adult sizes)

Board/picture books, easy readers

See Amazon Small Gift Wish List.

All donations must be clearly marked for “Edmonds Toy Shop.”

The Toy Shop is not accepting the following items:

large toys

used toys, books, stuffed animals

chapter/teen books

gift wrap

holiday decor

Drop-off Locations

Edmonds Food Bank

Monday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Tuesday – Thursday, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Note that Mondays 3-6 p.m. and Tuesdays 9 a.m. – noon may be busy with food bank distribution.

828 Caspers St., L-100, Edmonds

(at Edmonds United Methodist Church)

Washington Kids in Transition

Tuesday – Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

19721 Scriber Lake Road, Lynnwood

Coming soon:

November drive-by drop off at Edmonds United Methodist Church.

You can also donate new or like-new bikes

The Toy Shop is collecting gently used (or better yet, new) bikes. The bikes mean a lot, giving kids the gift of exercise, and for teenagers, a way to get to school or work. Ideal bikes are ones in like-new condition, with no rust. Our resources for bike repairs are limited. To donate a bike or make a cash donation for bikes or helmets, email christine.harris@comcast.net or text 206-310-0566.

Online client registration, no in-person event

The pandemic and closure of the Edmonds United Methodist Church building means the Toy Shop won’t be able to have an in-person event for families, hosted by volunteers. Instead, the Edmonds Toy Shop team is moving to online registration (starting in November) and coordinating the gift distribution to take place during the Edmonds Food Bank distribution hours in early December.

Recipients must be registered families of the Edmonds Food Bank or referred to Washington Kids in Transition through their school advocate.

More Information

Donate gift cards using our Target registry or Amazon wish list.

Make a cash donation (specify “Toy Shop” in the drop-down menu)

Donate via our Amazon Small Gift Wish List

Donate bikes at 206-310-0566

Check us out on Facebook

Email us at edmondstoyshop@gmail.com