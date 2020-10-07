Inslee loosens restrictions on restaurants, movie theaters, sports

Gov. Jay Inslee Tuesday loosened restrictions on a range of businesses and activities, from movie theaters to restaurants to sports, under his four-part coronavirus reopening plan, our online news partner The Seattle Times reported. The move came after Washington this summer stopped counties from advancing to further stages of reopening under that plan.

In a news conference, Inslee said he wasn’t resuming those county-by-county reopenings, but described Tuesday’s measures as “targeted things to show how we can do this in a safe way” amid the coronavirus pandemic. Among the changes of note: Counties in the second phase — including King, Pierce and Snohomish — and in the third phase can now serve alcohol up to 11 p.m.

Under the announcement, restaurants will also be able to boost their party size to six people per table in the second phase, and a restriction on tables being limited to members of one household will end.

