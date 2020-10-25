Joint meeting with South County Fire Commissioners among items on Oct. 27 council agenda

The annual joint meeting with the South County Fire Board of Commissioners and a continuation of staff presentations on the 2021 budget are among the items before the Edmonds City Council during its Tuesday, Oct. 27 remote meeting.

Also on the council agenda:

– Discussion of a cost of living increase for non-represented employees.

– Action on a proposal to move Council Committee of the Whole meetings to individual committee meetings.

– Reports on councilmembers’ outside board and committee meetings.

The business meeting will begin at 7 p.m., and will be preceded by a 6 p.m. executive session, closed to the public, to discuss a collective bargaining strategy.

To join, comment, view, or listen to the Edmonds City Council meeting in its entirety, visit https://zoom.us/s/4257752525

Or call toll free: 888-475-4499 | Meeting ID 425 775 2525

In addition to Zoom, council meetings are broadcast live on the City Council Meeting webpage, Comcast channel 21, and Ziply channel 39.