Large Halloween events in Edmonds parks not allowed, city says

Planning to host a Halloween gathering of 10 or more outdoors at an Edmonds park? Forget about it, the city says.

Under current COVID-19 health and safety guidelines from the federal Centers for Disease Control, State of Washington and Snohomish Health District, the city said Thursday it can’t allow events that may attract crowds and gatherings of people. At this time, only weddings, funerals and specific athletic activities are allowed — provided they follow guidelines issued by Gov. Jay Inslee, the city said.

“Gatherings which bring together 10 or more guests from outside your household are not permissible at this time,” said Angie Feser, Edmonds parks, recreation and cultural servicers director. “Edmonds has a significant percentage of high-risk residents and we request that you help us ensure the public health and safety of all our community. Please put your Halloween events on hold this year. Do not move them to our parks.”

This doesn’t mean all parks visits are banned, Feser added. “We have acres of parks, open space and lawns, miles of trails, and amazing public beaches,” she said. “We encourage residents to visit the areas in small groups or with members of your own household. We firmly believe that fresh air and recreating outside is beneficial to your physical and mental health but in these challenging times, we ask that you keep the events and larger social gatherings on hold.”