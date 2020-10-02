Last two weeks for Edmonds Museum Summer Market

This year, the Edmonds Museum Summer Market will extend its season one week and will be open Oct. 10. With only two weeks left, it is time to start not only stocking up on veggies but also time pick up that special pair of earrings, piece of pottery, or photograph for yourself or for a holiday gift.

As you walk through the market this Saturday or next, check out all the interesting pumpkins, gourds and squashes. Even after being part of our market for more than 10 years, every season I am amazed by the varieties to either display or devour. Last week, I purchased my first Delicata Squash from Gypsy Rows Farm. Janine was nice enough to recommend an easy way to roast it, and to put is simply . . . it was amazing.

As I enjoyed my new discovery, I realized again just how lucky we are to have such talented farmers bringing their crops to downtown Edmonds every Saturday through the spring and summer. From row crops to orchard fruits, the selection we enjoy is unmatched.

So, come down this week and next, pick up a bouquet of flowers and enjoy shopping with our local farmers and artists. We will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. If you are looking for a large quantity of tomatoes, apples, peppers or any product, stop by the vendor this week and place your order to pick up next Saturday.

See you at the market!

— By Christina Martin, Market Manager