Leader of Snohomish Conservation District to speak at Oct. 19 Edmonds Floretum Garden Club meeting

Linda Lyshall, PhD, executive director of the Snohomish Conservation District will provide program updates and speak on environmental priorities during the Edmonds Floretum Garden Club’s Monday, Oct. 19 meeting via Zoom.
The meeting, open to members and non-members, begins at 10:30 a.m. with program beginning at 11 a.m. To receive the Zoom link for the program, interested attendees should send an email to edmondsfloretum@hotmail.com.
Lyshall is in her first year as the Snohomish Conservation District’s executive director, formerly serving as executive director of the San Juan Islands Conservation District. Upcoming district projects include the City of Edmonds Rain Garden Pilot Project, Lawns to Lettuce, and habitat restoration
You can find Floretum online at edmondsfloretumgardenclub.org and on Facebook at EdmondsFloretumGardenClub.