Leader of Snohomish Conservation District to speak at Oct. 19 Edmonds Floretum Garden Club meeting

Linda Lyshall, PhD, executive director of the Snohomish Conservation District will provide program updates and speak on environmental priorities during the Edmonds Floretum Garden Club’s Monday, Oct. 19 meeting via Zoom.

The meeting, open to members and non-members, begins at 10:30 a.m. with program beginning at 11 a.m. To receive the Zoom link for the program, interested attendees should send an email to edmondsfloretum@hotmail.com.