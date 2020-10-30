Learn more about Edmonds College at virtual college information fair Nov. 19

Edmonds College will participate in a virtual community fair Nov. 19 aimed at providing useful information to prospective students.

During the fair, attendees will be able to learn about different educational opportunities available to earn a certificate or degree.

Other participating colleges include Cascadia College, Everett Community College, Shoreline Community College, Lake Washington Institute of Technology and Skagit Valley College.

The fair will be held from 3-4:30 p.m. and those interested can register here.