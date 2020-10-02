Letter to the editor: Is the housing commission representing Edmonds citizens?

Editor:

The current Citizen’s Housing Commission was tasked with actively collecting input from Edmonds’ residents, analyzing information actively and objectively, and fully evaluating ideas before they are assembled into proposal form. Regrettably to date, we don’t see this happening. Public speaking time has been eliminated at online commission meetings. A second online survey just completed, developed by the city’s paid consultants, contained very leading questions and yielded an anemic number of responses (683 began the survey and only 544 finished, even with an extension of an extra week) from a community of over 42,000 people. Yet the commission appears to be moving as fast as it can to recommend boilerplate housing “solutions” potentially in conflict with single-family neighborhoods and community interests.

The Alliance of Citizens for Edmonds (ACE), a civic organization founded in 2004, advocates for responsible development that respects and complements the small-town atmosphere and generally low-level architecture of Edmonds. ACE supports development in areas where greater density could be suitable, but not at the expense of existing single-family neighborhoods. In the first survey, when asked if “it is important to me that single-family neighborhoods remained zoned as single family” a huge majority of 78% agreed to that statement. The first survey and the first in-person open house were never discussed and were not included in a recent meeting to review public engagement so far. There have even been statements made by commissioners that some input might not be as acceptable as others.

We see some good having a Citizen’s Housing Commission. We also share resident concerns.

The city hired a consulting company for $86,000 and of that $52,000 was to include outreach purposes (community engagement). Where is the outreach? We are not seeing this happening.

The recent Housing Commission survey was flawed. For example, it did not ask if Edmonds residents would support detached accessory dwelling units. Instead it asked, “What is your level of support for the idea to allow detached accessory dwelling units under certain conditions?” A leading question? Yes, we believe this and other questions were. If it were stated as to whether you like the idea of allowing 2 separate housing dwellings on each single-family lot, how would our residents answer that? Unfortunately, that is never asked. Data and feedback seem to be cherry-picked to allow for certain ideas, stemming from the original housing strategy, be moved through.

We also need to allow that the City of Edmonds is, and has been, in full compliance with the Washington State Growth Management Act (GMA). Growth is not stagnant in Edmonds. This is important to acknowledge as cities like Edmonds accommodate expected population growth in the region by 2035. Edmonds continues to add diverse housing options. There are new apartments, quadraplexes, townhouses, condos, as well as new single-family homes being built all over our town at this very moment. The existing zoning and newer subarea zoning at Westgate and Hwy 99 are accomplishing what has been debated and planned for years to enable areas with adequate transit infrastructure to support additional density. Our Highway 99 Subarea plan even won a Vision 2040 award from the PSRC in 2018 for it being a transit supportive urban district with affordable housing. These areas are rarely discussed by the commission, especially the Hwy 99 Subarea plan that looks to accommodate thousands of new Edmonds residents at much lower building costs.

The commission and the city’s paid consultants need to do more. ACE is counting on the Commission to do more. It should gather resident input more actively and objectively, and more fully consider that input as the work of the commission continues.

Michelle Dotsch

The Alliance of Citizens for Edmonds