Letter to the editor: No special favors for homeowners when changing the Comprehensive Plan Map

Editor:

We write with concern about Edmonds City Council governance process. On September 22, 2020, the city council took up zoning matters on Agenda Item 8.1. City guidelines state that the Council ought to consult the prior votes and recommendations of the Planning Board in such matters:

Review Process: Legislative “Type V” actions – final decisions are made by City Council after reviewing Planning Board’s recommendation.

On August 26, 2020, the Planning Board voted overwhelmingly (6 to 1) to DENY a proposal to amend the Comprehensive Plan Map Designation for two lots on 9th Avenue between Glen and Daley, after having also voted (7 to 0) to deny the same proposal for the whole block. (Technically, the second vote concerns two lots, but only one could actually build.)

By contrast, at the city council meeting, the city staff member charged with introducing this topic ignored the Planning Board’s lengthy discussion and 6-to-1 vote. Astonishingly, he promoted the very idea that the Planning Board had rejected, just as though they had never rejected it. Fortunately, both meetings were recorded; we provide links to them here:

edmondswa.iqm2.com/Citizens/SplitView.aspx?Mode=Video&MeetingID=3268&Format=Minutes

edmondswa.iqm2.com/Citizens/SplitView.aspx?Mode=Video&MeetingID=3297&MinutesID=2630&Format=Minutes&MediaFileFormat=mpeg4

Anyone who watches the first recording can see how the Planning Board’s thoughtful, nuanced, wide-ranging discussion brought them to the conclusion that to re-draw the map for just two lots would be bad policy: an aberration amounting to a special favor for a single pair of homeowners. It was upsetting to see the city staff obscure the Planning Board’s thoughtful deliberation as well as their clear decision at the subsequent (i.e. city council) meeting.

The city council is going to revisit this question on Oct. 6. As a matter of principle and policy, the city council ought to recognize the force of the Planning Board’s discussion and unambiguous 6-1 vote against this map alteration (after, of course, the Planning Board’s 7-0 vote against changing the designation for the whole neighborhood)!

Plainly, a City Council should not do special favors for homeowners of means who can win members of the city staff to their side! Why have a Planning Board at all if its views are buried in a 467-page meeting packet and then never highlighted in the oral presentation?!?

Finally, in this moment of new racial awareness on all of our parts, it may be pointed out that it has historically been well-to-do white homeowners who have altered zoning laws to their private ends; this is also at issue here. We do not accuse any individuals of racism at all, but we do point to histories of systemic inequity when we advocate for fair city policy. Ad hoc decisions on behalf of individual homeowners will reproduce historical inequities. The Planning Board includes POC, and we urge the council to solicit the input of communities of color on the equity issues involved in such decisions before moving forward. Such communities may be especially alive to the ways that such ad hoc decisions perpetuate inequity. At all events, the city council, like the Planning Board, should balk at changing the Comprehensive Plan Map as a special favor to a single couple. City planning ought to be strategic, and fairly and systematically implemented, as the Planning Board recognized with its unambiguous 6 to 1 vote.

We warmly thank the council for their time and for their service to the city. We hope that they will make the right call here.

Laurena La Porte, Edmonds

Charles LaPorte, Seattle

Kassie Goforth, Edmonds

Agerico Delos Santos Manahan, Edmonds