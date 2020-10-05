Letter to the editor: The Perrinville watershed Is In danger

Editor:

The first of two public hearings about development in the Perrinville watershed will be during the Tuesday, Oct, 6 city council meeting. This hearing will focus on approving a multifamily development on 76th Avenue. The primary concern with this development from an environmental viewpoint is the impact on the fragile Perrinville watershed. Already Perrinville Creek floods regularly, flowing through people’s yards, filling the creek with sediment and blocking access for salmon and trout.

There is no overall plan for the watershed to guide decisions about development. Although no one development will be fatal to the area, the cumulative effects of many ill-considered projects will be more than the watershed can tolerate. Until some master plan for the Perrinville watershed is implemented, the council should not be asked to approve actions affecting it.

The second hearing, on Monday Nov. 2, involves destruction of the Perrinville Woods above Olympic View Drive. The official question is whether the city should give away a street right of way to the developer, but the larger issue is whether the Perrinville watershed can withstand loss of these woods that absorb much of the local runoff. More on that as the Nov. 6 hearing nears.

I hope Edmonds citizens will let the city know if you want the environmental consequences of development to be more carefully considered. We need responsible development.

Marjie Fields

Edmonds