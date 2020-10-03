Local Girls on the Run leader to serve on international group’s Commission  for Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Access 

Girls on the Run of Snohomish County Executive Director Megan Wolfe will serve on an IDEA commission established to support inclusion, diversity, equity and access across the national nonprofit organization.

“This commission will help us deliver on our commitment to be a place where all people feel welcome, worthy and empowered,” said Elizabeth Kunz, CEO of Girls on the Run International (GOTRI). “Staff and volunteer leaders from throughout our organization were intentionally selected to ensure a wide range of perspectives and experiences are brought to the meaningful work of advancing inclusion, diversity, equity and access at Girls on the Run.”

Learn more about the IDEA Commission here.