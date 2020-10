The Lynnwood Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance locating a missing and endangered 25-year-old Lynnwood woman.

According to witnesses, Azara M. Sheikh was last seen Friday, Oct. 16. Sheikh is developmentally delayed and functions at about a 13-year-old level.

Police said they think Sheikh may have met someone online and that she has inadvertently put herself in danger.

If seen, contact Detective Russ Sattarov at 425-670-5633 or rsattarov@lynnwoodwa.gov.