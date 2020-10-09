Mayor, city council appoint six new Edmonds Youth Commission members

Edmonds Mayor Mike Nelson and the Edmonds City Council have announced the appointment of six new members to the Edmonds Youth Commission. The mission of the 11-member commission is to protect, preserve and enhance the quality of life for Edmonds youth by advising city council and the public on issues relating to youth policies, programs and opportunities.

The new commissioners are:

Hunter DeLeon – Edmonds-Woodway High School – a senior, DeLeon is passionate about the environment and actions to protect it, and was appointed to seat 3 by Councilmember Luke Distlehorst.

Grace Kamila – Shorewood High School – a senior, Kamila is dedicated to overcoming racism in Edmonds, and was appointed to seat 5 by Councilmember Diane Buckshnis.

Finn Paynich – Edmonds Heights – a junior, Paynich hopes to help make Edmonds more friendly to the environment and people of all races, genders, abilities, sexualities and cultures. Paynich was appointed to seat 8 by Councilmember Laura Johnson.

Brooke Rinehimer – Mountlake Terrace High School – a junior, Rinehimer hopes to increase STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) participation, particularly among underrepresented groups in Edmonds. Rinehimer was appointed to seat 9 by Mayor Mike Nelson.

Zane Marulitua – Mountlake Terrace High School – a freshman, Marulitua is interested in addressing racial and religious bias in education, and was appointed to seat 10 by Mayor Mike Nelson.

Aaron Nateephaisan – Shorewood High School – a junior, Nateephaisan hopes to focus on homelessness, specifically homeless youth and services for those in need in Edmonds. Nateephaisan was appointed to seat 11 by Mayor Mike Nelson.

These six members join Owen Lee, Jacob Sawyer and Caitlin Chung from Edmonds-Woodway High School and Brook Roberts from Shorewood High School. The youth-led commission meets on the first and third Wednesday of each month September through June.