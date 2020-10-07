Mayor Nelson announces neighborhood Zoom meetings, starting with Five Corners/Chase Lake Oct. 15

Edmonds Mayor Mike Nelson announced Wednesday that he is hosting a series of neighborhood meetings, initially via Zoom, to listen to residents, share information about city projects, programs and goals, and deliver updates unique to each Edmonds neighborhood. This first virtual meeting, via Zoom, will be focused on the Five Corners/Chase Lake area and will begin at 7:30 pm on Thursday, Oct. 15. The Zoom link is https://zoom.us/j/97991621922.

“I want to listen to what is happening in your neighborhood and share with you the steps we are taking to move our city to a brighter future,” Nelson said. “As your mayor, one of my greatest desires is to connect with you in person. Since March, we haven’t been able to meet, and that’s been really difficult. My hope is that through a regular schedule of neighborhood meetings — initially via Zoom — we will be able to reconnect and get a two-way conversation going again.”

Nelson also said he would like to hold in-person meetings in areas around the city, as soon as it’s possible.

Edmonds neighborhoods on the mayor’s list include:

5 Corners/Chase Lake

Highway 99/Ballinger

Firdale/Southwest Edmonds

Westgate

Perrinville/Northwest Edmonds/Olympic View Drive

Seaview/Emerald Hills

Meadowdale

Pine Ridge/Maplewood Park

The Bowl/Point Edwards.

While he has not yet determined the order, Nelson said he will connect with every neighborhood via Zoom or in-person when possible.

According to a city announcement, the mayor plans to share “updates and ideas on big-picture issues like COVID, economic recovery, the budget, crime and safety, and equity and social justice.” He will also open the floor to community comments and questions. Department directors may join Nelson to provide updates and information about neighborhood-specific issues.

To get the conversation going, the city is asking residents in the Five Corners/Chase Lake area to submit questions in advance, especially if they may require staff research. Submit questions to Public Information Officer Jamie Holter at Jamie.holter@edmondswa.gov.

While neighborhood meetings are designed to connect with specific neighborhoods, residents from across Edmonds are welcome to attend any of the meetings, the announcement said.

All neighborhood meeting information – including Zoom links – will be listed on the city’s Communications page at www.edmondswa.gov/communications.