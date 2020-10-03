Mayor to deliver 2021 Edmonds budget message remotely Oct. 5

Edmonds Mayor Mike Nelson will deliver his 2021 Budget Address at 4 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5 via Zoom.
Traditionally, the mayor’s proposed annual budget address is presented to the Edmonds City Council as part of its regular Tuesday council meeting. City officials say that while this will mark the first time — to their knowledge –that an Edmonds mayor has delivered his address outside of a council meeting, other politicians have done separate addresses, including the one by Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers via Zoom earlier this week.
The public can access Nelson’s address via this link.