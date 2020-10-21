Meadowdale High School’s Austin Seals named Edmonds Rotary October Student of Month

The Rotary Club of Edmonds has chosen Meadowdale High School uunior Austin Seals as the October Student of the Month.

Here’s what Lora Schwartenzenberger, Meadowdale’s career center specialist, wrote about him:

“In the classroom, Austin’s teachers appreciate his engagement and contributions to class time, and his willingness to go out of his way to help the class learn. His positive, respectful attitude creates an environment that encourages his fellow students to also engage in the day’s activities and learning. “Around campus, Austin is a natural leader, often working hard behind the scenes to support the Meadowdale community through his volunteer work, dedication to servant leadership, and friendly / positive, can-do attitude. His many extracurricular activities and accolades include (but are not limited to): ASB Vice President

Member of Cross-Country, Swim, Track & Field Team(s)

Link Coordinator & Leader

WIAA Leap Leadership Program (1 of 8 Juniors in WA State)

Helped build a GaGa ball pit on campus for the Leadership Passion Project

Currently designing for the Eagle Scout Project (build a safe trail from Great Hall to Gym)”

Edmonds Rotary has gone virtual while under Snohomish County’s Phase 2 guidelines and is still meeting every Tuesday at noon via Zoom. The public is invited to attend and may receive a Zoom invitation/ID by visiting www.edmondsrotary.com/contact