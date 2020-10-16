Meadowdale HS automotive students receive free kits for hands-on learning

Students in the Meadowdale High School automotive program will have more opportunities to do hands-on work during COVID-19 restrictions, thanks to help from a Seattle non-profit.

Earlier this month, students in the school’s automotive program who completed the necessary safety course requirements received a special kit courtesy of Foundry-10 enabling them to participate in a remote auto shop.

Through the remote auto shop, students will pick up a kit each month focusing on a specific mechanical project, then return the kit.

The organization provided $11,338 so the district’s Career & Technical Education (CTE) Department could facilitate the purchase of take-home kits for students in Meadowdale teacher Bryan Robbins’ Automotive Technology class.

Upon completion of the course, students will be allowed to keep their tool kit to help jump start their career in the automotive industry.

“It is such an honor to work with Foundry-10, Lowes, and the Edmonds School District CTE Team to provide a deeper and more meaningful education for these students,” Robbins said. “My hope is that the addition of the toolboxes and hands-on projects will keep kids engaged with the learning process until we can do in-person lessons again.”