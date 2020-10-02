New bicycle stop law now in effect

As of Oct. 1, bicyclists can treat a stop sign as a yield sign when the coast is clear

According to this story from our online news partner The Seattle Times, bicyclists can treat a stop sign as a yield sign and roll through the intersection during light traffic, under a new Washington state law that took effect Thursday.

The change in law allows riders to stay on the seat, conserve some momentum and maybe help overall traffic flow.

“It’s a really intuitive maneuver. I’ve seen people do it. That’s why the law has been passed in recent years in a few different states,” said Vicky Clarke, policy director for Washington Bike.

