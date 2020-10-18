Oct. 20 council agenda includes public hearing on flood damage prevention ordinance, 2021 Edmonds budget presentations

A public hearing on a flood damage prevention ordinance and a presentation of operating budget proposals for 2021 are among the items on the agenda for the Tuesday, Oct. 20 Edmonds City Council meeting, beginning remotely at 7 p.m.

The council will also consider a proposed contract with Parametrix to oversee integration of the wastewater treatment plant’s SCADA (supervisory control and data acquisition) computer system into the upcoming carbon recovery project, which will replace the city’s sludge incinerator. Under the contract, Parametrix would participate in the design and construction phases, and also be available for on-call emergency support.

The flood damage prevention ordinance is related to Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) floodplain maps that became effective June 19, 2020. For the City of Edmonds to remain a participant in the National Flood Insurance Program, it must update its floodplain regulations, and staff is proposing to establish a new flood damage prevention chapter in the city code. The city council passed an interim ordinance on the matter in June.

Other council agenda items include a proclamation for National Arts and Humanities Month, the yearly report from Edmonds-Woodway High School’s Students Saving Salmon Club and a proposal to move the council from Committee of the Whole meetings to individual committee meetings.

