On Saturday, Edmonds Museum Summer Market comes to a close for 2020

This Saturday, Oct. 10, marks the end of an interesting season of the Edmonds Museum Summer Market. Beginning May 9, with the opening of the Garden Market, our vendors have worked hard to provide the downtown community with the best produce and products locally grown and made.

As always, our vendors would like to thank the Edmonds community for welcoming us these last 25 weeks and working with us while we adapted to the new rules overseeing the layout and operations of the market. Whether rainy, windy, chilly, or sunny you came out to support local, getting to know your local farmers and producers, enjoying freshly picked produce/flowers or picking up something special from one of our distinctive artists.

I would also like to take this opportunity to thank the amazing locals who came forward to volunteer this season — without you we could not have had a market. Behind the scenes each week, up to 20 volunteers came down for their shifts at the market. Whether working setup/takedown, staffing the entrance/exits, running the information booth, or doing other miscellaneous jobs, these volunteers were essential in providing a safe, fun market for shoppers to enjoy.

For this final Saturday of the season, it looks like we may have wind and rain, but no matter, our farmers, producers, and artists will be there, so come down, and join us. Our farmers will have plenty of fresh produce: Frog Song Farm is promising fresh Jerusalem artichokes, Gypsy Rows will have pumpkins and fun gourds, Alvarez will have dried beans and plenty of peppers, and the list goes on. Only thunder and lightning will close us early, so start your lists today and plan to shop with us one last time for 2020.

Again, thank you all for supporting all the small family farms who participate each week in our market. Your support helps to keep these farms viable and allows them to continue and plan to return next year to our market.

— By Christina Martin, Market Manager