Ribbon cut for The Crafty B’s Artisan Boutique; grand opening set for Oct. 17

Walt Disney’s phrase, “If you can dream it, you can do it,” is exactly the philosophy behind The Crafty B’s, LLC Artisan Boutique. The owners (Aria Ballard, Rebbecca Ripperger, and Sandy Boo) each run their own small business and dreamed of opening a storefront. Working together they were able to make this dream a reality, with the ribbon cut Oct. 1 for the Firdale Village business..

The Crafty B’s, LLC Artisan Boutique provides a space for other small businesses and artisans to sell handmade items in a cozy boutique store setting.

The boutique’s grand opening is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 17 from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Swag bags will be given to the first 10 shoppers at 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to help with social distancing. Masks are required for entry to the store, which is located at 9675 Firdale Ave. in Edmonds,