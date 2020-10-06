Rogue Boutique moving into former Savvy Traveler — and floral shop FIELD to fill empty Rogue space

Two local businesses announced Tuesday moves into new spaces in the next few months.

First, women’s clothing store Rogue Boutique will be moving to the former Savvy Traveler space at 112 5th Ave. The “grand relocationing” of Rogue is set for early November, said Rogue owner Kimberly Koenig.

Moving into the Rogue space at 524 Main St. will be FIELD, a flower and gift shop offering fresh florals, pottery, vintage finds, cards, gifts and more. The opening is anticipated for January 2021.