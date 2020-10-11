Save the date: League of Women Voters of Snohomish County to host ‘Climate Change Emergency’ event Oct. 21

The Natural Resources Committee of the League of Women Voters of Snohomish County invites the public to attend Climate Change Emergency: Health and a Million Trees on Wednesday, Oct. 21. The event is free and will be held online. Registration can be accessed at eventbrite.com through the League website lwvsnoho.org.

The presentation via Zoom video conferencing will feature:

Dr. Richard Gammon , professor emeritus of Chemistry and Oceanography, adjunct professor emeritus of Atmospheric Sciences at the University of Washington. Dr. Gammon will present an overview of the climate change emergency.

Dr. Jon Witte, member of Washington Physicians for Social Responsibility. Witte will describe the future public health changes and risks.

Elby Jones, Green Cities Project Manager, Forterra. Jones will describe details of the Million Trees Project in Snohomish County.

The Natural Resources Committee of the non-partisan League of Women Voters works to increase public awareness of the value as well interrelationship of national, state and local natural resources. It promotes an understanding of ongoing climate change and encourages support for mitigations that lead to sustainability.