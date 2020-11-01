Scene in Edmodns: Fall colors — thanks to sunny days, cool nights

This autumn we are having the perfect weather for fall color — cool nights (but not freezing) and sunny days, noted Barbara Chase of the Edmods Tree Board.

“Some trees such as witch hazel have color but drop their leaves quickly. Others hang on.

” Japanese maples seem to have the most variety of colors. Japanese maple ‘dissectum’ has a great red color. Liriodendron trees grow tall and are a wonderful yellow to brighten the landscape. Robinia (black locust) has beautiful yellow leaves and stars in the garden for quite a long time.

“As we cope with the many challenges of the year 2020, how great that we have been able to celebrate Halloween on a perfect autumn day,” Chase concluded.