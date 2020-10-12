Scene in Edmonds: Designed your scarecrow yet? Deadline to enter Oct. 15

It’s Edmonds Scarecrow Festival time, sponsored by the Edmonds Historical Museum, and photographer Lee Lageschulte shares these entries.

Entrants are now able to register their scarecrow on the Museum’s newly-revamped Scarecrow Festival website, which includes critical dates, an updated FAQ, and even a set of easy “how to build a scarecrow” instructions. The deadline to enter is this Thursday, Oct. 15.

Beginning Oct. 16, citizens will join in the fun by casting votes online at the museum’s website to determine the best scarecrow in six categories. The winners will be announced on Nov. 2.

If you need help or more information, email the museum (info@historicedmonds.org) or call the Scarecrow Hotline (425-774-0900).