Scene in Edmonds: Free lunch for first responders

Salish Sea Brewing treated Edmonds’ first responders to a free lunch Friday, delivering chili dogs with sides to both the Edmonds Fire Station 16 and the Edmonds Police Department. The meal is also available all weekend at the brewpub, Salish Sea owner Jeff Barnett said.
Thank-YOU to ALL of our local Snohomish County First Responders! Hopefully I will not meet you on-the-job by exercising common sense & sound judgement…know what I mean *wink*? Although I am very GRATEFUL, I can TRUST that you are there to help my family, neighbors & even myself – if we are ever in need of safe immediate assistance. Kudos to the Brewpub; Salish Sea, Owner Mr. Jeff Barnett & his Staff for your yummy donations!