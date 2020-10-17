Scene in Edmonds: Ribbon cut for Fortuna Law

From left: Mayor Mike Nelson with Fortuna Law owner Jenna Nand and her parents Kamal and Nayantra Nand, and Greg Urban, President & CEO of the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce.

The Edmonds Chamber of Commerce held ribbon-cutting ceremony earlier this week for new Edmonds business Fortuna Law PLLC.  

Owner and attorney Jenna Nand — an Edmonds native — recently moved her firm from Lynnwood to 543 Main St. #102 in downtown Edmonds.

“I started Fortuna Law PLLC in South Lake Union five years ago,” Nand said. “However, Edmonds has a burgeoning startup culture that suits my practice, so I decided to move my business to my hometown.

Fortuna Law PLLC is a boutique law firm dedicated to startups and small businesses, “providing affordability and professional expertise for our modern business community,” according to the chamber announcement.

