Scene in Edmonds: Ribbon cut for Fortuna Law

The Edmonds Chamber of Commerce held ribbon-cutting ceremony earlier this week for new Edmonds business Fortuna Law PLLC.

Owner and attorney Jenna Nand — an Edmonds native — recently moved her firm from Lynnwood to 543 Main St. #102 in downtown Edmonds.

“I started Fortuna Law PLLC in South Lake Union five years ago,” Nand said. “However, Edmonds has a burgeoning startup culture that suits my practice, so I decided to move my business to my hometown.