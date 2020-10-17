Scene in Edmonds: Ribbon cut for Fortuna Law

The Edmonds Chamber of Commerce held ribbon-cutting ceremony earlier this week for new Edmonds business Fortuna Law PLLC.
Owner and attorney Jenna Nand — an Edmonds native — recently moved her firm from Lynnwood to 543 Main St. #102 in downtown Edmonds.
“I started Fortuna Law PLLC in South Lake Union five years ago,” Nand said. “However, Edmonds has a burgeoning startup culture that suits my practice, so I decided to move my business to my hometown.
Fortuna Law PLLC is a boutique law firm dedicated to startups and small businesses, “providing affordability and professional expertise for our modern business community,” according to the chamber announcement.
Thank you for covering our grand opening!