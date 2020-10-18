Scene in Edmonds: Salmon are back

Members of the Students Saving Salmon Club from Edmonds-Woodway High School started their annual fall surveys along Shell Creek for salmon last weekend.

Acording to club advisor Joe Scordino, students observed three salmon last weekend and four salmon so far this weekend. Salmon predators (such as raccons and river otters) are also aware of returning salmon as evidenced by one salmon skin and tail left behind Saturday by a predator, Scordino said.

Students will be continuing their weekend surveys through December in order to get spawning data on both coho and chum salmon that return to Shell and Lunds Gulch Creeks each year. The public is asked to report salmon sightings to students.saving.salmon@gmail.com.

Students Saving Salmon will be presenting their annual report on stream monitoring since 2015 and their salmon stewardship activities during the Tuesday, Oct. 20 Edmonds City Council meeting.