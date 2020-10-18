It’s time to cast your votes

Undeterred by the Sunday morning drizzle, a steady stream of voters kept the downtown ballot box next to the Edmonds Library busy as they lined up to cast their votes.

Ballots — which include federal, state and some local races — were mailed to voters Oct. 15 and can be returned either by U.S. mail or via a Snohomish County Elections ballot drop box.

Here’s a complete list of ballot boxes across Snohomish County:

Arlington (near library)

135 N Washington Ave

Arlington, WA 98223

Bothell (QFC parking lot)

22833 Bothell Everett Hwy

Bothell, WA 98021



New Location in Brier

Brier (near City Hall)

2901 228th St SW

Brier, WA 98036

Darrington (near library/City Hall)

1005 Cascade St

Darrington, WA 98241

Edmonds (near library)

650 Main St

Edmonds, WA 98020

Everett (courthouse campus)

Rockefeller Ave and Wall St

Everett, WA 98201

Everett (Everett Mall – near Sears)

1402 SE Everett Mall Way

Everett, WA 98208

Everett (EvCC – behind WSU bldg)

1001 N Broadway Ave

Everett, WA 98201

Everett (McCollum Park and Ride)

600 128th St SE

Everett, WA 98206

Gold Bar (Gateway Park)

5th and Orchard

Gold Bar, WA 98251

Granite Falls (near library)

815 E Galena St

Granite Falls, WA 98252

New Location in Index

Index (near Town Hall)

511 Ave A

Index, WA 98256

Lake Stevens (near boat launch)

1800 Main St

Lake Stevens, WA 98258

Lakewood (parking lot east of middle school)

16800 16th Dr NE

Marysville, WA 98271

New Location in Lynnwood

Lynnwood (Ash Way Park and Ride)

16327 Ash Way

Lynnwood, WA 98087

Lynnwood (in front of City Hall)

19100 44th Ave W

Lynnwood, WA 98036

Marysville (behind City Hall)

1049 State Ave

Marysville, WA 98270

Mill Creek (in turnaround near post office)

159th Pl SE and Mill Creek Blvd

Mill Creek, WA 98223

Monroe (near library)

1070 Village Way

Monroe, WA 98272

Mountlake Terrace (near library)

23300 58th Ave W

Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043

Mukilteo (near library)

4675 Harbour Pointe Blvd

Mukilteo, WA 98275

Silvana (near Peace Lutheran Church)

1717 Ole Larson Rd

Silvana, WA 98287

Smokey Point (near Lowe’s)

3300 169th Pl NE

Arlington, WA 98223

Snohomish (near library)

311 Maple Ave

Snohomish, WA 98290

New Location in Snohomish

Snohomish (Glacier Peak High School parking lot)

7401 144th Pl SE

Snohomish, WA 98296

Stanwood (near library)

9701 271st St NW

Stanwood, WA 98292

New Location in Startup

Startup (near Event Center)

14315 366th Ave SE

Sultan, WA 98294

Sultan (near City Hall/library)

319 Main St

Sultan, WA 98294

Tulalip (near youth center)

6722 Totem Beach Rd

Tulalip, WA 98271

Woodway (near Town Hall)

23920 113th Pl W

Woodway, WA 98020