Scene in Edmonds: Trunk or treaters get their fill at Edmonds Lutheran Church event

With the goal of providing a COVID-safe Halloween activity for local famiies, Edmonds Lutheran Church sponsored a Trunk-or-Treat event Friday afternoon in the church parking lot.

Following health guidelines, masked and gloved volunteers stood in front of car trunks filled the candy, passing it out to costumed children during the drive-through event.

More than 100 cars came through the parking lot in less than an hour. In fact, there were so many trunk or treaters that Dawn Siewert, director of the church’s Learning Center, had to send a volunteer to a nearby store for more reinforcements – – candy. The volunteer returned with a cart brimming with sweets for the steady stream of cars that continued, non-stop, for some time.

“We wanted to try to keep things as normal as we can during these times and it’s good to see so many people come out,” Church Pastor Tim Oleson said.

— Story and photos by Misha Carter