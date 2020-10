Like many other businesses at the onset of the pandemic, the Value Village at 21558 Highway 99 in Edmonds closed; many shoppers hoped it would only be temporary.

Friday, a peek through the windows showed an empty store, the outside sign covered in black wrapping.

A quick online search showed the store status as “Permanently Closed.”

Goodbye, 50% colored tag sales.

The four remaining Value Village locations are in Lynnwood, Everett, Redmond, and Woodinville.

— Story and photo by David Carlos