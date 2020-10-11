Sponsor spotlight: Chef Dane catering and food truck menu for week of Oct. 12

Menu for week of Oct. 12, 2020

Fresh from the truck entrees:

** Grilled Turkey Sandwich – bacon, havarti, tomato, mayo, cranberry sauce on grilled sourdough served with french fries or green salad… $11.95

** Vegetarian Black Bean Sliders – spinach, tomato, red onion, avocado, spicy roasted jalapeno mayo served with french fries or green salad … $10.95

** Beef & Lamb Gyro – ground beef and lamb, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, feta, tzatziki sauce on pita served with french fries or green salad… $10.95

** Spicy Grilled Tuna Sandwich– classic tuna salad with chopped jalapenos, cheddar, tomato on sourdough served with french fries or green salad … $10.95

** Steak Wrap – top sirloin steak bites, roasted red peppers, spinach, blue cheese mayo, spinach wrap served with french fries or green salad …. $12.95

** Grilled Cheese & Tomato – basil mayo on grilled sourdough served with french fries or salad…. $10.95

** Spinach Salad – brie, walnuts, dried cranberries, spiced pears, red wine vinaigrette…..$10.95 …. With chicken $13.95

Take ‘n Bake Selection:

** Chicken Alfredo Lasagna – chicken breast, spinach, artichoke hearts, roasted garlic alfredo sauce, mozzarella cheese… $10

** Keto Beef Kebab – top sirloin, onion and pepper kebab served with balsamic brussel sprouts, roasted tomatoes…$15

** Pork Chop & Applesauce – fresh herb roasted boneless pork loin chops, roasted root vegetables….$13

** Smoked Turkey – savory herb dressing, green beans, sage gravy … $12

** Vegetarian Lasagna (frozen) – zucchini, yellow squash, fire roasted tomatoes, spinach, mushrooms, sundried tomato pesto, mozzarella cheese…. $10

** Ginger Carrot Vegetable Stew (frozen) chickpeas, sweet potatoes, leeks, cilantro, toasted peanuts …. $10

** Shepherd’s Pie (frozen) – ground beef and lamb, peas, carrots, onions in a savory sauce topped with creamy mashed potatoes … $10

** Chicken Mole Enchilada (frozen) – grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, corn tortillas, sesame seeds with black bean corn salad … $10

** Chicken Pot Pie (frozen) – carrots, peas, onions, potatoes, homemade crust, sage gravy….$10

Fun Options:

** Jumbo Gingersnap Cookie – white chocolate….$3.50

Fresh Baked Cookies – $20 per dozen

Butterscotch Rice Krispy Treats – $20 per dozen

Chicken Empanadas – $20 per dozen

Truck Locations:

Monday – Seaview neighborhood, Edmonds – 5-5:45 p.m.

Monday – Faith Community Church by Hickman Park, Edmonds – 6:15-6:45 p.m.

Tuesday – Alderwood Business Center – 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Wednesday – downtown Edmonds – 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Thursday – Esperance – 5-6 p.m.

Locations and online ordering links available at: