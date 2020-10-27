Sponsor spotlight: How an estate sale with a full clean out saves you time and headache

Often, we find that our clients are faced with managing their parent’s estate including a home full of decades of memories. On the other hand, we have several clients who are looking to downsize into a smaller condo or move across country to be closer to family. Either of these be a daunting task both emotionally and physically. By working with an estate sale company like Ginny’s Girls, clients can sit back and relax while we handle the details of the contents of the home. Here are a few benefits from working with a full out estate sale team:

The team of associates at Ginny’s Girls work tirelessly to organize and display items to attract customers and ensure all sellable items have their chance in the spotlight. We organize each room in a house with efficiency and then photograph and market the items through various partner websites.

Ginny’s Girls has a network of customers that we market each sale to bringing maximum buyer turn out. We also have specialized collectors and wholesale resellers who we have formed relationships with ensuring the client gets the most out of their sale. By selling as many items as possible for the highest possible dollar amount, Ginny’s Girls can maximize the potential for clients to earn some cash from their sale.

At the end of the sale, often this is when estate sale companies are done with their work. While Ginny’s Girls does offer that level or service at the client’s request, we also offer a full clean out option, leaving the home vacuumed and emptied without you needing to lift a finger. To accomplish this task, we have established connections with various charitable donation groups whom we deliver remaining items to. We also handle all trash and hazmat disposal by taking leftover paint or taking electronics to a recycle facility. Typically, our team can complete a clean out within two to three days after the estate sale is completed, leaving the home ready to sell.

