Sponsor spotlight: Innovative Entrepreneurs Keep Edmonds Thriving

One of the bright spots over the last several months has been the creativity of our local businesses and how the community has come together to support them. Shopping local has never been more important and seeing how our business owners have risen to the recent challenges is inspiring.

As shared back in the spring, we’ve seen innovative ideas like the Edmonds Localvore survival kits, restaurant and retail pop-ups, and walkable Main Street all aimed at driving sales to our downtown merchants. Our small business entrepreneurs continue to keep Edmonds moving forward!

Expansion of Outdoor Options

In addition to Walkable Main Street, restaurants have been given permission to offer “curbside dining” by transforming parking spaces directly in front of their establishments into outdoor dining throughout the week through Nov. 11.

Because of reduced capacity rules inside, this gives restaurants the ability to serve more customers who want the sit-down experience. Take-out is another option that has proven popular over the last few months. The weather is still mild enough to grab a take-out meal and head to the beach for a socially distanced picnic!

As for exercise and fitness, there are outdoor options for that as well! Barre3 has been offering outdoor barre classes several days per week on the pool deck at Yost Park.

In addition, both barre3 and Twist Yoga have several livestream options on their schedules so you can work out at home.

Businesses on the Move

With the retirement and closure of The Savvy Traveler after 23 years in business, Rogue boutique will be making a move to their space on Fifth Avenue.

“It’s a scary time to make big changes, but we are excited for the opportunity to grow. We plan to increase our handbags and intimates sections initially and we’re happy we’ll have the room to continue a safe shopping experience for even more customers during the upcoming holiday season,” says Kimberly Koenig. “Filling Petra and Alexandra’s shoes on 5th Avenue will be hard, as they brought so much to the downtown community but we’re grateful for their friendship and mentorship as we make this transition.”

Taking over the space that Rogue will soon vacate will be a new flower shop, FIELD by Morgan and Moss Flower Co.

“Having created and delivered numerous bouquets out of my home studio in Edmonds, I’m thrilled to be a part of the downtown creative district and merchant community starting in January,” shared owner Elizabeth Morgan. In addition to flowers, FIELD will be offering various gifts, vintage pottery, papers and ribbons and much more.

In August, Epulo Bistro moved to the former 190 Sunset space at Salish Crossing. Their space on Main Street has been rented and people are excited to see what will be unveiled there.

Also, Leftcraft on Main Street recently opened their doors in the former Fabric of Life storefront. They are open from Wednesday to Sunday and offer “west coast provisions,” a full bar, and 22 rotating taps.

Continued Commitment to the Environment

Our local businesses have a long and proud history of concern for our environment. And even through a pandemic and a downturn in sales, that commitment remains.

Ombu Salon + Spa and Refinery Salon are both certified Green Circle Salons. Green Circle is committed to combatting the over 877 pounds per minute of waste generated by the beauty industry by keeping hair clippings, excess hair dye, plastics, and other waste out of landfills by responsibly recycling.

Rogue started working with Seattle-based Ridwell now that they have expanded their services to Edmonds. Ridwell is a service that picks up reusable and recyclable items across multiple categories ensuring that the items you want to discard stay out of the landfill.

Walnut Street Coffee doesn’t upcharge for non-dairy alternatives and has stayed committed to using compostable cups and packaging despite the higher expense. Pam Stuller says, “I know I’ve considered moving away from compostable because of the expense, and because my revenues are down this year, but it’s still worth it to me to do my small piece of reducing my businesses impact on the environment.”

Supporting Remote Work and School

Workhorse HQ offers remote co-working space (at a distance) for businesses and solopreneurs looking for flexible office space. This fall, they unveiled a new program called Workhorse Academy to offer a remote option for school age students to study and attend remote classes. One student membership is included for free with each parent membership. It’s a great way for working parents and their kids to stay productive!

Ed! also has a new business spotlight series to get to know our local business owners. To learn more about all of the great businesses in downtown Edmonds and how you can support them, visit edmondsdowntown.org.

Created by the Edmonds City Council in early 2013, the Edmonds Downtown Alliance (Ed!) is a focused, funded organization that supports and improves business conditions in Edmonds. With over 350 members, Ed! funds programs related to activities such as beautification, marketing, security, parking, clean-up or administration. For more information, we invite you to visit edmondsdowntown.org.

— By Kelsey Foster, on behalf of Ed!

Sponsored by the Edmonds Downtown Alliance