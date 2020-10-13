Sponsor spotlight: Join us and Google at our upcoming webinar on PPC tips and trends

Learn PPC Optimization Tips from Google Directly

Businesses typically earn $2 for every $1 spent on Google Ads—that’s an ROI of 200%! (according to 99firms.com).

And while this is an impressive return on investment, several factors can impact your Google Ad campaigns’ performance.

To make the most of your pay-per-click (PPC) budget, you need to continuously optimize your campaigns, ad groups, ad copy, keyword phrases, and even your landing pages, all while paying attention to your consumer’s purchase behaviors.

So, how can you catch-up on the latest consumer search trends and PPC optimization tips in less than an hour? How about from Google directly on our upcoming webinar on October 21st!

Join us, your local Edmonds-based digital marketing agency, for this special opportunity for small businesses and healthcare providers to learn important updates and tips about Google advertising on October 21st. As a Google Premier Partner, we’ve lined up Angelina Miller, an Agency Development Manager at Google, to be our guest speaker and share key insights around Google Ads. The seminar is co-hosted by our Digital Marketing partner WSI.

During this live webinar session, you’ll learn:

What the latest paid search trends are and how they could impact your campaigns over the next few months

How you can create plans for your advertising spend, and see how changes to campaigns might affect key metrics and overall ROI using Google’s Performance Planner

How you can improve the performance of your paid ads using the optimization score feature within Google Ads

Here are the details:

PPC Optimization Tips from Google

Wednesday, October 21st @ 9 AM PDT / 12 PM EDT / 4 PM UTC

(30 min presentation + 10-15 mins. Q&A)

Google expert leading the session:

Angelina Miller is an Agency Development Manager at Google. She has 9+ years of experience in the digital marketing space, and has worked with a range of clientele from boutiques to Fortune 500 companies such as General Motors on their digital strategy and business growth. Angelina is also working on her second Master’s degree focusing on user experience design and human computer interaction at the University of Michigan.

We hope you can attend the live session. Doesn’t fit with your schedule? Don’t worry—as long as you register, we’ll make sure you get the recording and slides from the session so that you won’t miss a thing.

–– David Kaufer

KDMC Marketing

