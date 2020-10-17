Sponsor spotlight: Take a sneak peak at this project showcase on the 2020 Remodeled Homes Tour

The home: Nestled in the heart of Richmond Highlands, this unique French-colonial style home was updated adding a special French-inspired kitchen. The addition bumped-out the space allowing for built-in bench seating, a large island for preparing large family meals, an imported gas range from France, and a dedicated coffee bar. Custom cabinets and a separate walk-in pantry highlight the provincial charm of this warm, spacious kitchen. An updated adjoining family room rounds out this inviting, sophisticated continental kitchen remodel.

The builder: In 1999 Joseph Irons founded Irons Brother Construction’s, a firm that has been well-respected as a leader in the design-build industry for the past 21 years. Guided by the company’s mission – to inspire creative & custom designs with an exceptional building experience, their team of professionals treats your home like their own. With a combined 130 years of building experience they are committed to providing high quality craftsmanship and superior customer service using safe and responsible work practices.

You can learn more about the homeowner and see project's story at www.ironsbc.com/2020-remodeled-home-tours.